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IBPS Clerk registration 2026 to close next week; eligibility criteria, selection process - details

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

IBPS Clerk application will be closed on August 21. The recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts. Know how to apply at ibps.in

Know how to apply for IBPS Clerk post at ibps.in.
Know how to apply for IBPS Clerk post at ibps.in. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk application will be closed on August 21. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Clerical Cadre XVI can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts. 

How to apply for IBPS Clerk post 

The candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk post on the official website - ibps.in. To apply for IBPS Customer Service Associates (CSA) posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in and click on CSA registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a print out.  

  1. Visit the official website - ibps.in 
  2. Click on IBPS Clerk registration link
  3. Fill the application form with details and upload required documents 
  4. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit 
  5. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Eligibility criteria 

Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.   

Age Limit 

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years of age, the minimum age should be 20 years. 

Application Fee 

General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175. 

Exam Date  

IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is likely to be held in October, while the Main exam is tentatively scheduled in December. 

Prelims Paper Pattern 

Name of Tests  No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration
English Language 30 30 20 Minutes
Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes
Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes
Total 100 100

60 Minutes

 

 

Revised Mains paper pattern 

 

Name of Tests  No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration
General/ Financial Awareness 40 50 20 Minutes
General English 40 40 35 Minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 40 60 35 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 40 50 35 minutes
Total 160 200 125 Minutes 

 

 

Pay scale 

The minimum basic pay for the candidates will be Rs 24,050. The CSA will be eligible for allowances and perquisites as per rules of the participating bank in force from time to time 

For details on IBPS Clerk exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.

Also Read: 

SBI is hiring for 1538 clerk posts; apply now at sbi.bank.in - details on eligibility, selection process  

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