IBPS Clerk registration 2026 to close next week; eligibility criteria, selection process - details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk application will be closed on August 21. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Clerical Cadre XVI can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts.
How to apply for IBPS Clerk post
The candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk post on the official website - ibps.in. To apply for IBPS Customer Service Associates (CSA) posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in and click on CSA registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - ibps.in
- Click on IBPS Clerk registration link
- Fill the application form with details and upload required documents
- Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit
- Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.
Age Limit
The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years of age, the minimum age should be 20 years.
Application Fee
General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175.
Exam Date
IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is likely to be held in October, while the Main exam is tentatively scheduled in December.
Prelims Paper Pattern
|Name of Tests
|No. of MCQs
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 Minutes
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 Minutes
|Total
|100
|100
|
60 Minutes
Revised Mains paper pattern
|Name of Tests
|No. of MCQs
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|General/ Financial Awareness
|40
|50
|20 Minutes
|General English
|40
|40
|35 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|40
|60
|35 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|40
|50
|35 minutes
|Total
|160
|200
|125 Minutes
Pay scale
The minimum basic pay for the candidates will be Rs 24,050. The CSA will be eligible for allowances and perquisites as per rules of the participating bank in force from time to time
For details on IBPS Clerk exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.
Also Read:
SBI is hiring for 1538 clerk posts; apply now at sbi.bank.in - details on eligibility, selection process