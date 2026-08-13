IBPS Clerk registration 2026 to close next week; eligibility criteria, selection process - details

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk application will be closed on August 21. The interested candidates who wish to apply for Clerical Cadre XVI can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts.

How to apply for IBPS Clerk post

The candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk post on the official website - ibps.in. To apply for IBPS Customer Service Associates (CSA) posts, candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in and click on CSA registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ibps.in Click on IBPS Clerk registration link Fill the application form with details and upload required documents Pay IBPS Clerk application fee and click on submit Save IBPS Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years of age, the minimum age should be 20 years.

Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay Rs. 850/- whereas the candidates belonging to the reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/EXSM are required to pay Rs. 175.

Exam Date

IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam is likely to be held in October, while the Main exam is tentatively scheduled in December.

Prelims Paper Pattern

Name of Tests No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes

Revised Mains paper pattern

Name of Tests No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration General/ Financial Awareness 40 50 20 Minutes General English 40 40 35 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 40 60 35 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 50 35 minutes Total 160 200 125 Minutes

Pay scale

The minimum basic pay for the candidates will be Rs 24,050. The CSA will be eligible for allowances and perquisites as per rules of the participating bank in force from time to time

For details on IBPS Clerk exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.

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SBI is hiring for 1538 clerk posts; apply now at sbi.bank.in - details on eligibility, selection process