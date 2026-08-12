SBI is hiring for 1538 clerk posts; apply now at sbi.bank.in - details on eligibility, selection process

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) clerk application process has been started, the candidates who wish to apply for SBI Clerk post can do so on the official website - sbi.bank.in. The last date to apply online for SBI Clerk post is August 27, 2026. The recruitment drive is being held for 1,538 clerk posts.

How to apply for SBI Clerk post at sbi.bank.in

The candidates who wish to apply for SBI Clerk post can do so on the official website - sbi.bank.in. To apply for SBI Clerk post, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI Clerk application process link. Fill the application form with details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save SBI Clerk application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI Clerk application process link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save SBI Clerk application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation; 3 years for OBC category candidates, SC/ ST - 5 years, PwBD (OBC) - 13 years, PwBD (SC/ ST) - 15 years.

Selection process

Prelims: The online preliminary exam consists of MCQ questions of 100 marks and will be held online. The paper will consist of three sections - English language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 questions).

Mains: The Mains paper will consist of 200 marks. The Mains paper consists of four sections; General/ Financial Awareness (50 questions), General English (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions), Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions).

The selected candidates in Prelims and Mains have to appear for the interview.

Pay scale

The SBI Clerk ranges from Rs 24,050 to 64,480. The in-hand salary ranges between Rs 39,500 and 42,500 depending on city locations.

For details on SBI Clerk recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

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