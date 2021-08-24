Oil India recruitment 2021: Application starts, 535 Grade 3 vacancies open

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Oil India Recruitment 2021 application process started today. A total of 535 vacancies are open.

Oil India Limited (OIL) is looking for candidates from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment at various posts at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Interested candidates can apply for the Oil India Recruitment 2021 at the official website of OIL, i.e., oil-india.com. The application process to fill Grade 3 vacancies in Oil India Limited began on August 24. The last date to fill the online application is September 23.

OIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This OIL recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted to fill a total of 535 vacancies. Candidates applying for the job must fall under the age group of 18 to 30 years. For SC/ST category 18 to 35 years and for OBC Non-Creamy layer 18 to 33 years.

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for the General category, SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

OIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of the OIL at oil-india.com On the homepage click on the Careers tab Click on the apply online link given against the advertisement Register your self Enter the OTP received on your phone Fill the application form Upload photograph and signature Pay the application fee.

