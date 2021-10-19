Indian Army common entrance exam cancelled, know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army on Monday cancelled the common entrance exam, scheduled to be held on October 31.

The Indian Army on Monday cancelled the common entrance exam, scheduled to be held on October 31 for the posts of Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol CLK/ SKT), and Soldier Tradesmen. “Conduct of common entrance exam (CEE) 31 Oct 2021 for Sol Gd, Sol (Tech), Sol Tdn 10th & Sol Tdn 8th And Sol (Clk/Skt) has been cancelled due to covid-19 situation. Fresh dates will be intimated later,” the Indian Army official notification mentioned.

The application process is held online, and candidates can apply on the official website. The admit cards for the entrance exam are being provided at the recruitment rally itself. The exam dates will be mentioned in the admit cards itself. Indian Army has earlier postponed recruitment exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For details on army recruitment exams, please visit the website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

READ MORE| CTET 2021: CBSE adds Leh as new exam centre, check details

READ MORE| Rajasthan govt to bring ordinance to strengthen law against recruitment exam malpractices: CM Ashok Gehlot