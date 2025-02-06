Weather update: Cold wave grips Srinagar, fresh snowfall beautifies Doda, Shimla, Manali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar: 'Shikaras' are seen parked at the Dal Lake after the season' first snowfall, in Srinagar.

The winter chill continues in Srinagar as it was at -2.0 degree celsius where the maximum is 14.0 degree celsius, the India Meteorological Department informed. The cold has not deterred tourists who rush to the valley to be mesmerised by Kashmir's beauty during winter.

Mahesh, a tourist from Gurgaon, says, "The atmosphere is great, and there's no trouble of any kind. People are enjoying themselves. We visited Sonmarg, and it was covered in snow, attracting a huge crowd. Initially, we had concerns about the situation here, but everything is perfectly fine. It’s a wonderful experience."

Mahesh's remarks highlighted the increasing tourist appeal of Kashmir during the winter. Encouraging more visitors, he added, “People should come and experience the beauty of Kashmir—it truly is India’s most beautiful destination.”

Weather update: J&K forecast from February 6 onwards

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that the weather would be generally dry in Jammu and Kashmir until February 8, though light rain/snow was likely in isolated areas on February 9.

Forecast details:

February 6-8 : Dry weather expected.

: Dry weather expected. February 9 : Light rain/snow possible in isolated places, especially during night.

: Light rain/snow possible in isolated places, especially during night. February 10-11 : Cloudy with a chance of scattered light rain and snow.

: Cloudy with a chance of scattered light rain and snow. February 12-14: Dry weather.

Although the temperatures are low, no significant snowfall is expected during this period. Tourists and locals should make appropriate plans.

Snowfall in Doda and Himachal Pradesh

Apart from the capital city, Srinagar, fresh snowfall has hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district largely at higher places. The state had already reeled under widespread snowfall of February 4 and 5, which went on to melt further and made the temperature remain low. But the locals believe that this has been one less snowy winter by far. Whatever the case maybe, they want better weather soon to attract plenty of tourists around.

At the same time, Himachal Pradesh's favorite hill stations have become winter wonderlands, starting with Manali and Kullu. Heavy snowfall, fresh spell in the region has enhanced the area's charm by attracting visitors interested in witnessing snow-covered landscapes of breathtaking beauty.

The minimum temperature was reported by IMD to have stood at 2.6 degree celsius at 8:30 AM today and hence adds chill. It seems like everyone enjoys the bewitching beauty of snow-crowned mountains; everyone seems to have come here just to relish this winter.

