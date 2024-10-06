J-K: Security heightened after explosives found near ring road in Jammu's Gharota

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Security forces found explosives during area domination patrol in Jammu

Ahead of the counting of votes of the assembly elections, explosives were found near the ring road in the Gharota area of Jammu on Saturday night, the police said. Soon after the explosives were found in the area, security forces took the situation under control.

According to information, a suspicious object was found during an area domination patrol by police and army on Ring Road Gharota. The police further said that a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the scene. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. The suspected explosives were later disposed off.

Rural Jammu SP Brijesh Sharma said, "Our joint patrolling was going on with the Army and we found a suspicious object in the Gharota area of Jammu." "We made a tie-up with the BDS team and we have disposed it off," he added.

Two terrorists killed in Kupwara

Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J-K's Kupwara while they were trying to infiltrate in India through the LOC. The encounter broke out after the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation based on intel received about an infiltration attempt. The operation was launched in the Gugaldhar area of Kupwara.

During the search operation, alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged it, leading to an exchange of firing with terrorists. Meanwhile, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered from the encounter site.

With ANI Inputs

