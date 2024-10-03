Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Gunfight erupts between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar district

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists during an ongoing search operation in the remote Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Jammu
Updated on: October 03, 2024 15:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials reported.

The encounter occurred during a search operation in the Chatroo area, following specific intelligence about the presence of armed terrorists in the dense forests. Security forces had been conducting the search when they were fired upon, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

The area has been cordoned off by a joint team of security personnel, and further details are awaited. 


(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

