Record-breaking devotee rush at Amarnath Yatra adds pressure on authorities; Baba Barfani vanishes

Anantnag:

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra has witnessed an unprecedented surge in pilgrim numbers this year, surpassing records of the past four decades. However, amid the massive influx of devotees, rising concerns over environmental changes, overcrowding and global warming, the revered natural ice formation of ‘Baba Barfani’ has disappeared from the holy Amarnath Cave.

Despite the disappearance of the naturally formed ice Shivling, the faith of devotees remains unwavering. Thousands of pilgrims continue to undertake the challenging journey, driven by their devotion to Lord Shiva and the belief that the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage remains untouched.

During the first week of this year’s pilgrimage, which began on July 3, nearly one lakh devotees had the opportunity to witness the sacred ice Shivling. However, the natural formation has now melted away, disappearing after just five days.

Last year, Baba Barfani remained visible for around seven days, but this year’s early disappearance has left several returning pilgrims disappointed. Many devotees have attributed the rapid melting to factors such as increased pollution around the cave area, unprecedented crowd pressure, VIP movement challenges, and the broader impact of climate change.

Pilgrims returning from the cave expressed concerns that those arriving in the coming days may not be able to witness the natural Shivling, though their spiritual journey and devotion remain unaffected.

Unprecedented pilgrim numbers create logistical challenges

The number of devotees participating in this year’s Amarnath Yatra has witnessed a sharp rise, with thousands reaching Kashmir every day. A significant number of pilgrims are arriving without prior registration, leading to long queues at registration counters and creating difficulties even for those who have completed the required formalities and are waiting to collect their RFID cards.

The overwhelming crowd has posed major logistical and security challenges for the administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board. Within the first five days of the pilgrimage, nearly one lakh devotees had already completed the darshan.

In comparison, last year approximately 55,000 pilgrims had visited during the first four days, while this year the figure has climbed to nearly 86,000 during the same period, placing authorities on high alert.

Authorities step up measures, issue advisory for pilgrims

With the growing rush, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has issued an advisory urging devotees to strictly follow registration procedures and pilgrimage guidelines.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to unregistered pilgrims to remain patient and wait for their scheduled turn. He reiterated that, as per Supreme Court guidelines, the number of pilgrims allowed from both the Pahalgam-Chandanwari and Baltal routes is regulated and cannot be increased beyond the prescribed limit.

Sinha urged devotees to cooperate with authorities, stating that officials from all departments are working continuously to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience.

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