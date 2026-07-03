Amarnath Yatra begins with first Aarti of Baba Barfani, divine video captivates devotees | WATCH

New Delhi:

The holy Amarnath Yatra commenced on Friday amidst chants of "Har-Har Mahadev" and "Bam-Bam Bhole." The first batch of pilgrims has set off for the abode of Baba Barfani under tight security. Marking the beginning of the sacred pilgrimage, the first 'Aarti' of Baba Barfani was performed inside the Amarnath Cave, and its divine visuals have also surfaced. The sacred atmosphere has inspired countless devotees across the country, many of whom are offering prayers from their homes and eagerly following updates about the pilgrimage.

The video offers a divine glimpse of Baba Barfani. Those unable to join the pilgrimage in person can view the naturally formed ice Shivling from the comfort of their homes. The pilgrimage will continue until August 28 which coincides with Raksha Bandhan.

Pilgrimage begins amidst tight security

The administration has implemented stringent measures to ensure that the Amarnath Yatra is safe and proceeds smoothly. Personnel from the CRPF, the Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the Indian Army are deployed at every point along the route. Furthermore, the pilgrimage route is being monitored through drones and CCTV cameras. Devotees are filled with excitement and devotion as they look forward to catching a glimpse of Baba Barfani.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Significance of the amarnath yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is a highly arduous pilgrimage organised during the months of July and August. It begins in the month of 'Ashadh' and continues through 'Shravan'. Hundreds of thousands of devotees participate in this pilgrimage every year. It is believed that any devotee who undertakes this holy journey attains liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

The mystery of the amarnath cave

According to mythological beliefs, Amarnath is the sacred cave where Lord Shiva narrated the story of immortality to Goddess Parvati, while two pigeons also overheard the tale and became immortal. It is said that these immortal pigeons are still occasionally spotted by pilgrims along the route.

It is believed that Goddess Parvati requested Lord Shiva to narrate the story of immortality. Lord Shiva then chose this secluded cave in the Himalayas so that no one else could overhear the tale. However, a pair of pigeons present inside the cave happened to hear the story. Their continued appearance is regarded by many devotees as a symbol of the enduring spiritual significance and divine mystery associated with the sacred Amarnath Cave.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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