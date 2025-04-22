Six tourists injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in terror attack, search ops on The Army and Jammu and Kashmir police are actively gathering more information about the Pahalgam terror attack. Further details are awaited.

Srinagar:

At least six tourists were injured after terrorists opened fire at a resort in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, police said. A senior official confirmed that the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have rushed to Baisaran meadows in the Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard. A search operation is also underway.

Terrorists opened fire for about 3–5 minutes

Army officials are also trying to gather more details about the incident. So far, there have been no reports of an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces. Further details are awaited.

As per the officials, terrorists opened fire for about 3 to 5 minutes before fleeing the scene. Around five to six people were injured, including one critically, who has been shifted to the Anantnag district hospital. The number of injured could rise as security forces continue their operation and more details emerge. Rescue and medical teams are on the scene, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

A joint operation has been launched by the Indian Army’s Victor Force, Special Forces, JKP SoG, and CRPF 116 Battalion. Officials have clarified that the incident did not occur along the Pahalgam–Doda axis.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told news agency PTI over the phone. The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.

Hi-tech terror den was busted in Kishtwar

Earlier on April 14, security forces had uncovered a highly sophisticated and well-planned terrorist hideout in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district following a prolonged counter-terrorism operation that lasted nearly 25 days. The hideout, used by terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was equipped for long-term survival and communication, revealing the depth of their preparation.

According to officials, the slain terrorists had established a base in the dense forests of Chhatru, complete with essential survival gear, religious texts including the Quran, and food supplies sufficient for 10 to 15 days. Most notably, the hideout included a functioning Wi-Fi setup, solar panels, GPS devices, and even a concealed underground escape route, highlighting a highly coordinated plan to stay hidden for an extended period.

