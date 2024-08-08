NIA chargesheets Pak-based LeT handler, 3 others in Kashmir civilians' killing case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kashmir civilians' killing case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday chargesheeted four persons, including a Pak-based terrorist, for the killing of two non-local civilians by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), in Kashmir in February this year.

The accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar alias Tota, Dawood, and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangeer alias Peer Sahab, have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the IPC and UA (P) Act. The NIA special court, Jammu, has already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against absconding accused Jahangir.

All four accused were involved in the brutal killing of two civilians on the evening of February 7, 2024, at Karfali Mohalla, Shala Kadal, Srinagar. NIA took over the case in June this year and re-registered.

What NIA investigations revealed

NIA investigations revealed that Adil Manzoor Langoo, who had joined LeT in 2023, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to boost the terror outfit’s activities in Srinagar, Kashmir. He had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his close associates Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the directions of Jahangeer, who had motivated them to unleash jehad in the Srinagar area to spread fear and terror among the non-locals with an intention to wage war against the Government of India.

The trio had conspired with their handler Jahangir to kill the innocents at Shala Kadal, Srinagar. On the directions of Jehangir, Adil and Ahran had received the arms and ammunition which were used subsequently by Adil to commit the crime. Dawood had helped Adil destroy the evidence of the crime.

NIA has been cracking down on terrorist organisations active in Kashmir. LeT, the largest terrorist group in the region, has been working through various offshoots to carry out its operations after it was banned by the Government of India. LeT/TRF has been luring unemployed youth into terrorist activities by using social media extensively to propagate its dangerous agenda and promote its activities. Further investigations are continuing in the case.

Also Read: Exclusive: Terrorists from Pakistan trying to infiltrate in large numbers at LoC with help of Army, ISI

Also Read: RR Swain appointed as DGP of Jammu and Kashmir