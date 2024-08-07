Exclusive: Terrorists from Pakistan trying to infiltrate in large numbers at LoC with help of Army, ISI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Terrorists were spotted at LoC and the Indian Army is in alert mode.

Terrorist activities at LoC: Pakistan and the ISI persist in assisting terrorists to infiltrate India, but the Indian Army successfully thwarts their attempts. Reports indicate that terrorists from Pakistan are using civilians and mosques as human shields to aid their infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Pakistani Army with the ISI, is actively supporting these infiltration efforts.

Despite continued support from the Pakistani Army and ISI, the Indian Army remains vigilant and proactive. In response to these threats, the Indian Army is conducting 20 operations in the Jammu region in hinterland. These operations are focused around areas such as Kathua and Udhampur, and there has been a reported sighting of a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC).

Terrorists spotted at LoC and Indian Army on alert mode

Security forces and agencies are implementing rigorous precautions and maintaining a high-security grid along the Line of Control (LoC), in reception areas, and throughout the hinterland. Due to robust interceptions and intelligence inputs, security forces are addressing all types of threats, including crackdown operations against Over Ground Workers (OGWs), guides, and narcotics terrorism syndicates on a larger scale.

Image Source : INDIA TVVisuals from LoC

India TV has exclusively received the input that a new base is being established in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Qital, also known as Aital Sindhi. He is the division commander responsible for Poonch and Rajouri. According to the report, the ISI has directed Abu Qital to conduct infiltration operations from Forward Kahuta, with support from a Pakistani Army battalion stationed along the LoC in POJK and Special Services Group (SSG) units.

Fresh input also indicates that 20 areas in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are active with terrorists, particularly in forward regions. These terrorists are reportedly using local residents and mosques as shields to avoid detection by the Indian Army. They are blending in with the local population and wearing traditional attire, such as "Pathani suits," to disguise themselves. Surveillance drones are being used to monitor these activities.

How many terrorists are hiding?

Strong inputs suggest, 4-5 terrorists are active Jumagund area of Dudhnial ( POJK)

Terrorist were seen at Kamri LP (POJK)

Terrorist were seen at Chham LP (POJK)

LeT terrorist spotter at Sharda LP (POJK)

ISI helping terrorists

Recent updates suggest that 4-5 more terrorists, under the supervision of an ISI operative code-named “Mustafa,” are moving towards the Leepa area of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They are being guided from Toka in Leepa to Chattar Camp. The ISI, in collaboration with the Pakistani Army and Special Services Group (SSG), is providing these terrorists with training in weapon handling, jungle terrain navigation, map reading, and communication skills.

Approximately nine terrorists, divided into two groups and supervised by the Pakistani Army, are moving closer to the LoC in the Naligao area of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are identified by the code names Md Arif and Sabu Khan.

Where is the terrorist movement?

Terrorist movements have been reported in several areas of POJK:

Kacharban Area: Increased terrorist activity observed.

Increased terrorist activity observed. Nali: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists are active in this region.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists are active in this region. Kot Kotera: A group of 9-10 terrorists, accompanied by a guide, has departed for forward locations.

A group of 9-10 terrorists, accompanied by a guide, has departed for forward locations. Goi and Bera Nar Areas: Terrorists are advancing towards these areas with the assistance of SSG commandos for border action team (BAT) operations and infiltration.

Terrorist presence is expected to increase and move closer to Kotli, Tattapani, Darde, and Chand Tekri in POJK. They are utilising local villagers' homes and mosques as shields near the border.

Also Read: Two battalions of Assam Rifles from Manipur to be deployed in terror-hit Jammu

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Army in PoK drops uniform, dons local 'Pathani suit' to frame Indian Army | Know how