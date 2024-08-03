Two battalions of Assam Rifles from Manipur to be deployed in terror-hit Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam Rifles

Jammu terror attacks: Two battalions of the Assam Rifles, currently stationed in Manipur and other northeastern states, will be relocated to Jammu due to the rising terror attacks in the region. A total of 2,000 soldiers from the Assam Rifles, including rifle women, will be deployed to Jammu.

Known for their expertise in jungle warfare, including mountain climbing and cave finding, Assam Rifles will handle challenging operational situations in forested areas. The Home Ministry has issued the necessary instructions to the Assam Rifles headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jammu region, which had remained relatively peaceful from 2005 to 2021 after security forces eradicated decades-long terrorism, has seen a surge in terror attacks over the past month.

BSF battalions to be sent to Jammu

Earlier, the government had ordered the extraction of two BSF battalions, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, from Odisha to beef up security in the terror-hit Jammu region along the India-Pakistan border. The decision to "immediately" move the two units from the anti-Naxal operations grid to Jammu was taken in the wake of the recent spate of terror attacks in the region.

The BSF guards more than 2,289 kilometres of the international boundary that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in India's western flank. The Jammu region accounts for 485 kilometres of this border, interspersed with dense forests and mountainous terrain. About a dozen BSF battalions are deployed along the international border region in Jammu.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting to evaluate the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a series of terror attacks. The meeting, which included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah, provided a comprehensive overview of the situation.

PM Modi had emphasised the need for a robust deployment of the country’s full range of counter-terror capabilities to effectively address the threats. Following the review, he also held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the strategic deployment of security forces and the operational aspects of counter-terrorism measures. Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to get an update on the local administration’s efforts and the overall situation on the ground.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Army in PoK drops uniform, dons local 'Pathani suit' to frame Indian Army | Know how

Also Read: Pakistani SSG commando, close aide of Hafiz Saeed, killed during infiltration attempt in Kupwara: Reports