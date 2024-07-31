EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Army in PoK drops uniform, dons local 'Pathani suit' to frame Indian Army | Know how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan's Army near LoC

Rising terror activities: In the latest development, Pakistani Army personnel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were seen wearing 'Pathani suits' instead of their standard military uniforms. The moves came amid increased activity by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC). If reports are to be believed, this strategy appears to be aimed at framing the Indian Army and potentially influencing international opinion.

Earlier, some explosive pictures emerged in which the Pakistani Army was seen guiding the terrorists, clad in Pathani suits, to the forward posts and showing them the infiltration routes to India. The visuals came to the fore from the Kotli and nearby areas of PoK.

Pakistani Army personnel in 'Pathani suit'

According to the sources, Pakistani Army personnel stationed in PoK have begun wearing Pathani suits, a traditional local garment, instead of their standard military uniforms. This change is aimed at disguising their identities and blending in with the local civilian population.

The change in clothing facilitates easier reconnaissance and movement within the region. By posing as civilians, these soldiers can operate without raising suspicion and gather intelligence or carry out operations more covertly.

Pakistani army preparing to frame Indian Army

Pakistani Pakistani Army personnel are being deployed in groups of four to five, dressed in Pathani suits, for reconnaissance in the area. They have been continuously bringing United Nations delegations to the region. This move aims to bolster their claims and attract international attention to any incidents that may occur.

The aim of this strategy is to create confusion; if an infiltration happens and the Indian Army kills these disguised personnel, Pakistan could accuse the Indian Army of killing civilians. By provoking incidents, the Pakistani military seeks to frame India for targeting civilians, which could be used to craft a narrative of unjust aggression against civilians for international bodies like the United Nations.

There are also reports that Pakistani forces are bringing cattle close to the border as this could serve as another method to obscure their true activities and provide further opportunities to claim that civilian areas are being affected.

Indian security agencies are closely monitoring these developments and have informed senior officials to prepare for potential diplomatic and operational challenges arising from this situation.

India shares a 772 km-long Line of Control (LOC) border with Pakistan, with 343.9 km in Kashmir and approximately 224 km in Jammu. Additionally, there is a 209 km international border stretching from Akhnoor to the Lakhanpur border in Punjab. This is not the first time the Pakistani Army has engaged in such tactics to undermine India. However, it seems that with their previous strategies having failed, Pakistan is now resorting to portraying itself as a victim to the United Nations.

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

Also Read: J-K: Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen operative amid intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Four persons killed in blast in Sopore area of Baramulla district