RR Swain was appointed as DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.

RR Swain, previously holding an additional charge as DGP, has been appointed as the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed Swain's appointment, which will be effective until September 30, 2024. Swain's appointment ensures continuity in the leadership of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, following his period in an acting capacity.