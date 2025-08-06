Vitamin D deficiency symptoms, causes, and best food sources to increase your intake Muscle cramps, fatigue, low immunity? It could be a vitamin D deficiency. Here are the signs, causes, and food sources to help you bounce back naturally.

New Delhi:

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, although required in very small quantities, but it has very important functions to perform in the body. One of the most common, which we all know about, is bone health. Vitamin D is required for good bone health, as it helps in the absorption of calcium, but beyond that, it also has multiple other functions.

According to Dt Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, it is important for a strong immune system, which we got to see during the COVID-19 times, that people having low vitamin D were more prone to COVID-19 infections.

Vitamin D is also important for good heart health and is important to reduce inflammation in the body. Vitamin D also plays an important role in mental health and mood regulation.

Common symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, muscle cramps, and feeling very tired all day.

Severe symptoms can be bone pain, fractures, osteoporosis, muscle cramps, and severe depression.

Best food sources of Vitamin D

The best source of vitamin D is sunlight exposure; preferably the morning sunlight. At least 20 to 30 minutes of daily exposure to sunlight helps to give the maximum amount of vitamin D absorption, but there are also some dietary sources, like egg yolk, mushrooms, and fatty fishes like tuna and mackerel, which are good sources of vitamin D. There are certain foods which are fortified with vitamin D, like milk and juices.

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency in adults

One, of course, it can be due to insufficient sunlight exposure, and that’s considered to be the most common one, and it usually happens in places where there is less sunlight, like cold regions, or even in people who usually remain indoors for a longer period. Sometimes it can be due to dietary deficiencies, so people not having good sources of vitamin D can lead to vitamin D deficiencies.

Also, it is very commonly seen in certain malabsorption problems, like certain GI disorders like Crohn's and coeliac disease.

Taking certain medications, especially taking medication for a longer duration of time, like medication for treating seizures, certain steroids, and certain medications which are used for weight loss, can affect vitamin D absorption.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

