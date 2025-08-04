Women, watch out: These symptoms could mean you’re lacking vitamin B12 Feeling tired, moody, or forgetful lately? These could be warning signs of a Vitamin B12 deficiency, especially in women. Know the symptoms before it’s too late.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that plays a critical role in red blood cell formation, nerve function, and DNA synthesis. Women are particularly at risk of deficiency due to factors like dietary restrictions, hormonal changes, and absorption issues.

According to Dr Parinita Kaur, Principal Consultant & Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, recognising the early symptoms is vital to prevent long-term neurological and health complications.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency in women

Persistent Fatigue

One of the earliest signs of B12 deficiency is constant tiredness. This occurs because B12 is essential for red blood cell formation, which helps transport oxygen throughout the body. A lack of oxygen leads to low energy and chronic fatigue, even after rest.

Tingling or Numbness in Hands and Feet

Vitamin B12 supports healthy nerve function. A deficiency can cause nerve damage, resulting in sensations like pins and needles or numbness, particularly in the hands and feet — often one of the first neurological signs.

Mood Swings or Depression

B12 plays a role in producing brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine. A deficiency may lead to mood changes, irritability, and even depression or anxiety in some women.

Memory and Concentration Issues

Difficulty focusing, forgetfulness, or "brain fog" can be linked to low B12 levels. These cognitive changes are especially concerning if the deficiency is prolonged.

Pale or Yellowish Skin

Vitamin B12 is needed for healthy red blood cells. A deficiency can lead to anaemia, resulting in pale skin or a slight yellowing due to the breakdown of fragile blood cells.

Menstrual Irregularities

Women may notice changes in their menstrual cycle, such as irregular periods or heavier flow, due to anaemia and hormonal imbalances associated with low B12 levels.

Mouth Ulcers and Swollen Tongue

Glossitis (a swollen, red tongue), mouth ulcers, or a burning sensation in the mouth can also signal a deficiency.

Vision Problems

In severe cases, B12 deficiency can damage the optic nerve, leading to blurred or disturbed vision.

FAQs on Vitamin B12 deficiency in women

What are the most common signs of vitamin B12 deficiency in women?

Common signs of vitamin B12 deficiency in women: fatigue, weakness, pale skin, tingling in hands/feet, memory issues, mood changes, and dizziness are common signs.

Can vitamin B12 deficiency affect menstruation?

Yes, B12 deficiency can lead to irregular or heavy periods due to its role in red blood cell production and hormonal balance.

Does vitamin B12 deficiency cause anxiety or depression?

Yes, low B12 levels can cause mood disturbances, including anxiety and depression, by affecting brain neurotransmitters.

Can a swollen tongue be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency?

Yes, a swollen, smooth, or inflamed tongue (glossitis) is a classic sign of B12 deficiency.

What happens if vitamin B12 deficiency goes untreated?

Untreated B12 deficiency can lead to permanent nerve damage, cognitive decline, infertility, and severe anaemia.

How is vitamin B12 deficiency diagnosed?

It’s diagnosed through a blood test measuring B12 levels, along with tests for methylmalonic acid and homocysteine if needed.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

