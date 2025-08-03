National Bone and Joint Day 2025: 5 ways to keep your joints strong, lubricated Keeping your bones and joints healthy is extremely important as they help in your mobility, posture and overall health and well-being. Here, take a look at some of the ways that can help to keep your joints strong, lubricated.

National Bone and Joint Day is observed every year on August 4 in India. The day was established by the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) in 2012 and aims to raise awareness about bone and joint health. The day also stands as a reminder to promote prevention and treatment of joint and bone health.

Keeping your bones and joints healthy is extremely important as they help in your mobility, posture and overall health and well-being. There are different factors that can affect your bone and joint health and these include your diet, lifestyle, physical activity and more. But, amidst all of these, you should take the necessary steps that help to keep the bones and joints strong and lubricated. Here, take a look at some of the ways that can help with the same.

Tips to Keep Your Bones and Joints Healthy

Stay Physically Active: Regular, low-impact exercise such as walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga helps maintain joint flexibility and strengthens the muscles that support your joints. Movement increases the flow of synovial fluid, which is the natural lubricant in your joints and this helps reduce stiffness and keeps the joints moving smoothly. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Excess body weight adds stress on joints like the knees, hips and spine. Every extra kilo increases the wear and tear of the joints. This leads to faster cartilage breakdown. Hence, losing even a small amount of weight can reduce pressure on the joints and decrease the risk of osteoarthritis. Eat Joint-Friendly Foods: A diet that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts) can help reduce joint inflammation. Antioxidants from fruits and vegetables can also help fight free radicals that damage the joints. Your diet should also include vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium. Strength Training: When you have strong muscles around the joints, they act like shock absorbers, thereby, taking pressure off the joints. Resistance training or bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, or leg lifts can help maintain joint stability and alignment. Stay Hydrated: Water is important part of synovial fluid. If you’re dehydrated, it can lead to joint stiffness and reduce the fluid's ability to lubricate. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps maintain joint elasticity and shock-absorbing capacity.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

