Suffering from hyperuricemia? Know which cooking oils can help lower high uric acid

Due to bad lifestyle, the problem of high uric acid has started to occur a lot. Uric acid can be controlled to a great extent with diet. Once the level of uric acid in the body increases, it becomes difficult for the person to walk. Severe joint pain starts bothering. Swelling starts in the toes, joints and ankles. Severe pain and pricking sensation start in the toes. Due to which your entire routine starts getting affected. Therefore, diet should be taken thoughtfully.

Avoid eating things that have a high amount of purine. Also, give up the habit of eating fried and sweet food. Fats and a high-protein diet can further increase uric acid in the body. Therefore, cooking oil should also be used thoughtfully in food. Know in which oil food should be cooked and eaten when uric acid increases?

Which oil should be consumed with uric acid?

Cooking oil can also play a role in increasing or decreasing uric acid levels. Therefore, use only healthy oils in your diet that help in reducing uric acid.

Olive oil: A patient with high uric acid should use olive oil in his food. Olive oil is considered less harmful than other oils. It contains healthy fats and antioxidants. Eating food cooked in olive oil does not increase the level of uric acid rapidly. Also, olive oil reduces inflammation; its anti-inflammatory properties reduce joint pain.

Sunflower oil: Sunflower oil from sunflower seeds is also considered light. This oil can be used for cooking. Uric acid can be reduced by consuming sunflower oil. This has also been revealed in much research.

How to control high uric acid?

According to nutritionist and dietitian Swati Singh, high uric acid may not be directly related to cooking oil, but it is also a part of your diet and lifestyle. Many researchers have found that mustard oil leads to high uric acid. Therefore, people who eat a lot of oily food should also pay attention to their oil. Apart from this, drinking less water and less exercise also lead to high uric acid.

