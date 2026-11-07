Jharkhand minister triggers row over 'Nepal, Bangladesh-like' regime change remarks, BJP seeks Cabinet removal

Jharkhand Health Minister and Congress leader Irfan Ansari triggered a controversy over his remarks warning that the situation in India could become worse than that in Bangladesh and Nepal, with the opposition BJP demanding legal action against him and his removal from the Hemant Soren-led cabinet.

The BJP on Friday intensified its protest against Ansari, burning his effigy in Ranchi and lodging a police complaint over his statements. The party accused the minister of provoking young people, encouraging unrest and making remarks it termed anti-national.

A BJP delegation led by former state president and former Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash submitted a complaint at Argora police station, seeking action against the minister.

Argora police station in-charge Satish Kumar confirmed that a complaint had been received and said further action would be decided after examining it.

Earlier, BJP workers had burnt Ansari’s effigy at DPS Chowk in Ranchi and demanded his removal from the state cabinet. BJP general secretary Amar Bauri said Chief Minister Hemant Soren should immediately dismiss the minister.

What did Jharkhand minister say?

The controversy stems from Ansari’s remarks during an interview with PTI Video on Thursday, in which he spoke about growing discontent among different sections of society under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Congress leader claimed that young people, farmers, the middle class, Dalits, tribals and Muslims were facing difficulties and that anger was building across the country.

"I went to Delhi and spoke to students there. Forty lakh youth are out on the streets. They are waiting for just one command. They will not go beyond what Rahul Gandhi says. Rahul Gandhi held these young people back,” Ansari said.

He further warned that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not become alert, an emergency-like situation could emerge in the country.

"The situation will be worse than that of Bangladesh and Nepal," he said.

His remarks about young people allegedly awaiting a signal from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his comparison with Bangladesh and Nepal, became the focus of the BJP’s criticism.

BJP accuses Congress of encouraging unrest

The BJP accused the Congress of attempting to foster unrest after its electoral setbacks in recent years.

Party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said Ansari’s remarks reflected what he described as the Congress’s intention to encourage anarchy.

"Irfan Ansari is speaking the language of anarchy, saying 40 lakh students will take to the streets and they are awaiting Rahul Gandhi’s signal," Shahdeo said.

He demanded that the Centre initiate legal action against the minister over his statements.

The BJP also criticised the Congress over Ansari’s remarks concerning the electoral process and the Election Commission.

With inputs from PTI

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