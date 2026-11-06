Election Commission provides fresh opportunity to deleted voters in 7 states to join final rolls

The Election Commission has decided to provide fresh opportunity to deleted voters in seven states to join final rolls. As per the Election Commission, the opportunity was provided to electors who were marked as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASD) and whose Enumeration Forms were issued but not received back, resulting in their exclusion from the Draft Electoral Rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The EC has also asked officials to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to be included in the Final Electoral Roll, while preventing duplicate enrolments

Previously enlisted voters can submit Form 6 if names missing from draft SIR list

The Election Commission earlier on Tuesday issued a major clarification regarding Form 6 under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, addressing confusion among voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls of their respective states. The Commission has clarified that voters who were previously enrolled but whose names do not appear in the draft voter list can freely submit Form 6 to get their names included again

Previously enrolled voters feared that making such a declaration could amount to submitting false information under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, potentially exposing them to legal action. The Election Commission has clarified that the declaration regarding first-time inclusion in Form-6 has been in force since August 1, 2022. However, anyone whose name is missing from the draft electoral roll must submit a fresh Form-6 application under the SIR process or thereafter to have their name included, irrespective of whether they were registered as voters in previous elections.

The Commission has categorically stated that submitting Form-6 in such circumstances will not be considered a false declaration solely on the ground that the applicant was previously enrolled in the electoral roll. The Election Commission has further directed that no Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) should initiate prosecution under Section 31 merely because a person was previously registered as a voter and has submitted Form-6 again.

However, there is one important condition: the applicant's name must not already be registered in another parliamentary or assembly constituency. The clarification is intended to ensure that eligible voters whose names have been omitted from the draft electoral rolls can reapply without fear of legal consequences.

-With PTI Inputs

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