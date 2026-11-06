CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16; check date sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 exam dates 2027. CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2027 will be held from February 16, the Class 10 exam is scheduled to conclude on March 9 and 12th on April 9. The students can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th date sheet 2027 for major papers

February 17 - Mathematics Standard/ Basic February 22- Science February 26 - English (Communicative, Language and Literature) March 3 - Hindi Course - A and B

CBSE 12th date sheet 2027 for major papers

February 16 - Physics

February 23 - Accountancy

February 25 - Geography

February 27 - Chemistry

March 2 - Psychology

March 5 - English Elective, English Core

March 9 - Maths, Applied Maths

March 13 - Hindi Elective, Core

March 16 - Economics

March 19 - Political Science

March 20 - Artificial Intelligence

March 25 - Biology

March 27 - History

March 30 - Sociology

March 31 - Computer Science, Information Technology

April 1 - Business Studies, Business Administration.

To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam date 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper released

CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample paper has been released, the students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.

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