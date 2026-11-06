Mohammad Shami, ace Indian pacer, announces retirement from Test cricket

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, bringing an end to a significant chapter in his international cricket career. The seasoned pacer shared the decision in an emotional social media post, reflecting on his journey in the longest format and thanking those who stood by him throughout.

"Jab pehli baar Bharat ki Test jersey pehni thi, tab sirf ek sapna tha, apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka (When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had just one dream, to do something meaningful for my country)," Shami wrote, recalling the day he first wore India's Test jersey.

The 35-year-old said every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback had taught him valuable lessons, describing Test cricket as much more than just a format.

"Test cricket was not just a format for me; it was a very special part of my life," he said.

Announcing his decision with a heavy heart and countless cherished memories, Shami expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family and millions of Indian supporters who continued to believe in him through both good and difficult times.

He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in his talent, providing opportunities and playing an important role in his cricketing journey.

"Even though my final Test ball may have been bowled, the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart," he wrote.

Signing off with a heartfelt tribute, Shami concluded: "Thank you, Test cricket."

His retirement marks the end of his journey in the traditional format, while the memories of his performances in India’s white jersey remain an enduring part of his cricketing legacy.

Shami's Test career highlights

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013. He went on to represent India in 64 Tests, claiming 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, with his best figures of 6/56 coming against England. Known for his raw pace, reverse swing and ability to extract movement with the old ball, Shami became a vital component of India's bowling attack across conditions. He played a crucial role in India's overseas campaigns, particularly in Australia, England and South Africa, while forging a formidable partnership with Jasprit Bumrah. Shami bows out of Test cricket with an impressive record built on pace, persistence and performances in challenging conditions.

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