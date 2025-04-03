Obesity is increasing rapidly in India; know from expert ways to reduce excessive body fat In the last few years, the risk of many diseases has increased rapidly. Out of which obesity is also a disease that is proving to be dangerous. Obesity is not just obesity but is a major cause of many diseases in the body. Know ways to reduce body fat.

Obesity is becoming the biggest epidemic in India. The number of people suffering from obesity has increased rapidly in the last few years. A recent report in The Lancet says that every year about 7 crore people in India are becoming obese, of which about 4.5 crore are women, 2.5 crore are men, and 1.5 crore children are becoming victims of obesity. These figures are scary because obesity is not only a disease in itself, but it also gives rise to many other diseases in the body. People who look fat from outside may be healthy, but fat and obesity make other parts of the body age prematurely.

According to doctors, if you are obese, just walking will not help. You will also have to do weight training along with it. After 40 years, muscle mass in the body starts decreasing and fat mass starts increasing. Therefore, after 40, you must do some kind of strength training. Just walking is not enough. Apart from this, it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle, which helps the most in controlling obesity.

Easy ways to reduce obesity

Take a healthy, balanced diet: The most important thing in the direction of weight loss is your food. It is most important for you to take a healthy diet. Eat homemade food daily. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats in your diet. Avoid consumption of processed food and sweet things. Keep an eye on carbohydrate intake in your diet. Eat as few refined carbohydrates as possible, like rice, roti, maida, white bread and things available in the market. Instead of these, eat things containing complex carbohydrates like brown rice, whole grains, and quinoa. Be physically active: To keep obesity and diseases away, do some kind of physical activity. Walk 10 thousand steps daily. Apart from walking, do exercise. Do weight training, which will make it easier to lose weight quickly, and diseases like diabetes can also be cured. Adequate sleep is necessary: Adequate sleep is also necessary to reduce obesity and keep the body healthy. Sleep affects our entire body. At least 7-8 hours of good sleep is necessary to balance the hormones in the body. When sleep is complete, stress reduces. When stress reduces, obesity also reduces.

(This article is for general information, consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

