Suffering from Diabetes? Know which foods to consume and avoid to maintain blood sugar level

People suffering from diabetes cannot eat everything. People suffering from this disease should keep in mind while eating anything that whatever they are eating should not increase their blood sugar level. Everything in the diet should be healthy, from morning breakfast to lunch and dinner. Even a little negligence in diet can be harmful to health. If you are even slightly negligent in eating and drinking, it can also affect other parts of your body. In such a situation, diabetes can be controlled by keeping these few things in mind in your diet. Know what diabetic patients should eat and not eat.

Healthy snacks: Processed foods are a no-no for diabetics. Choose foods for your morning breakfast that do not increase calories and make you feel full for a long time. In such a case, you can choose low-GI, fiber-rich snacks like sprouted grains or makhana with flax seeds. Healthy Nuts: Nuts are rich in healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, which are essential for the body. They not only provide energy but also play an important role in vitamin absorption. For evening snacks, choose nuts like walnuts and almonds. Also, choose unsalted nuts, as they also keep blood sugar under control. Fruits and cereals with low glycemic index (GI): Diabetics need to be careful while choosing fruits as most of them contain glucose. So among fruits, choose low-GI fruits like apples, guavas, pears, and oranges. Always eat small-sized apples or pears. Include healthy drinks: A cup of tea/coffee is a good option for boosting energy. But tea and coffee not only contain caffeine but also sugar. If sugar-free drinks are not an option for you, try alternatives like infused water, hot soups, coconut water, or smoothies that can keep you hydrated and also minimize sugar intake.

