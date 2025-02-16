High uric acid? This leaf can help filter purine deposited in joints, know how to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL This leaf can help filter purine stuck in joints

Uric acid is a toxin present in our body that the kidney filters out. But when the kidney is unable to filter uric acid, then uric acid starts increasing in the body. Gradually, uric acid takes the form of crystals, and it starts accumulating in the joints and knees. Let us tell you, your diet can also be the reason behind the increase in uric acid.

When more purine foods are consumed in the food, then the level of uric acid in the blood starts increasing. Due to this, joint pain starts increasing. In such a situation, apart from medicines, you can also use some home remedies to reduce uric acid. Bay leaves present in the kitchen are very effective in controlling uric acid. You can control uric acid by consuming bay leaves. Let us know how to reduce uric acid with bay leaves.

Bay leaves are beneficial in uric acid

Bay leaves are rich in vitamins C and A and folic acid, which are beneficial for health. Bay leaves contain flavonoids with many medicinal properties that prevent the increase of uric acid. They also increase urine production so that they can reduce the level of uric acid in the blood.

Drink bay leaf decoction

People who have high uric acid levels can consume bay leaf tea or decoction. To make this, take 10-20 bay leaves. Take three glasses of water in a vessel and add bay leaves to it. Place the vessel on the gas and cook until only one glass of water remains. Make this water lukewarm and consume it twice a day. Consuming bay leaf tea will keep your uric acid under control.

Benefits of bay leaves

Bay leaves not only add aroma to food but are also full of medicinal properties. Its consumption keeps blood sugar under control. It provides relief from respiratory problems like cough, flu, bronchitis, asthma, and influenza. Also, its consumption keeps kidney health excellent.

