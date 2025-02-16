Irregular periods can cause this disease; know from doctor ways to regulate menstrual cycle

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Irregular periods can cause this disease

Periods play a valuable role in every woman's life. Delays or early periods can indicate a woman's internal health. Women start getting periods after the age of 12 years, and this continues till the age of 40 to 45. Periods are not the same for every woman. For some, it can be a normal process lasting for three days every month, while for some, it can be a painful process lasting for 5 days.

During periods, many changes occur in the bodies of women, such as hormonal changes, mood swings, unbearable pain, etc. Many times women ignore small things that happen during periods, which can have very bad consequences. Director of Asha Ayurveda and gynecologist Dr. Chanchal Sharma said that nowadays there has been a lot of change in the lifestyle of women, as a result of which their periods do not come on time many times, and this can take the form of a serious problem.

Liver-related problems may occur

According to a report by the US Office on Women's Health, irregular periods can also cause liver-related diseases. Generally, a woman's menstrual cycle is 24 to 38 days. Women with irregular periods are more likely to suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease than women whose periods are 26 to 30 days. When the balance of estrogen and testosterone found in a woman's body is disturbed, it hurts the woman's liver.

Ways to get regular periods

If you change your lifestyle, you can get rid of this disease by keeping your periods on time. For this, you can use all these methods. Try to keep your weight under control. Do not consume intoxicants like alcohol and cigarettes. Exercise regularly. Consume nutrients in the proper amount. Dr. Chanchal Sharma says that women should keep a track record of their periods and consult a specialist immediately if needed.

