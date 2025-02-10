Suffering from diabetes and blood sugar levels? Follow Baba Ramdev's Ayurvedic remedies to control diseases

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow Baba Ramdev's Ayurvedic remedies for diabetes

BJP's 27-year wait is over; the lotus bloomed in Delhi, and Kejriwal lost. The country's biggest party has lit the lamp of victory by leading in 48 seats in the capital as well. Although Atishi, who contested the election while being the CM, did defeat BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, former CM Kejriwal, along with Aam Aadmi Party stalwarts like Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Saurabh Bhardwaj, could not save their seats. After the defeat, Kejriwal said that he accepted the decision of the people. While there are wounds of defeat in one camp, there is celebration of victory in the other. The process of eating and feeding sweets continues because there is a lot of hard work behind this victory.

BJP leaders, workers, and the public are all celebrating, but one should avoid eating too many sweets in the name of celebrations, or else the sugar level may increase. Even though this victory in Delhi has been awaited for years, it is important to be alert about health because diabetes is spreading so fast in the country due to people's indifference towards health. There is no dearth of sugar patients in Delhi either.

That means, among all the challenges for the new government in Delhi, one challenge is to make the people of Delhi healthy. Swami Ramdev will also help people with this, and India TV will also stand with the people for health at every step. Swami ji will tell that when there are so many diabetics in the country, how to celebrate the joy of victory by eating sweets and how to reduce the effect of sweet poison through yoga.

Diabetes patients in India

More than 11 crore patients

Increased 150% in the last 30 years.

Will be around 14 crores in the next 15 years

Diabetes patients in the world

About 50 crore

24 crore people are unaware of the disease

90% have type-2 diabetes

Symptoms of diabetes

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Excessive hunger

Weight loss

Irritability

Blurred vision

Sugar Levels

Normal

Before eating: less than 100

After eating: less than 140

Pre-diabetes

Before eating: 100-125 mg/dl

After eating: 140-199 mg/dl

Diabetes

Before eating: more than 125 mg/dl

After eating: more than 200 mg/dl

How much sugar should you comusme?

WHO's guideline is to not consume more than 5 grams of sugar in a day.

Eat only 5 grams, i.e., 1 spoon of sugar

People consume 3 times more sugar

Ways to control sugar