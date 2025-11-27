The real reason why you shouldn’t skip breakfast, according to diabetologist Skipping breakfast may seem harmless, but doctors warn it can trigger blood sugar spikes, cravings, and unstable energy levels. Dr Vijay Negalur explains how missing your first meal affects metabolism, and the simple breakfast choices that help stabilise glucose naturally.

New Delhi:

For many Indians, mornings have quietly turned into a battle between the clock and the kitchen. Whether it’s late nights, packed schedules, or the belief that “skipping breakfast helps weight loss”, breakfast often becomes the first casualty. But for your metabolism, especially your blood sugar, this tiny habit can have big consequences.

Doctors warn that the first meal of the day does far more than satisfy hunger. Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD – Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, shed light on the subject. "Your breakfast steadies your glucose levels, supports your mood, and prevents the rollercoaster-like spikes that can drain your energy by afternoon," said the expert. As Dr Vijay Negalur explains, skipping breakfast doesn’t just delay eating, it disrupts the body’s natural rhythm.

1. Why does skipping breakfast affect blood sugar?

When you wake up after an overnight fast of 8–10 hours, your glucose levels are naturally at their lowest. The body expects fuel.

If you skip breakfast, it releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline to keep you going. These hormones instruct the liver to release stored glucose into the bloodstream, a process called gluconeogenesis.

The result?

A bigger blood sugar spike when you finally do eat, leading to:

Stronger cravings,

Overeating at lunch,

Unstable glucose levels throughout the day.

Over time, this pattern also strains insulin function.

2. Does it suffice to take lunch as the first meal?

Not really.

By lunchtime, hunger is far stronger, and most people reach for instant carbs: bread, biscuits, packaged snacks, or a generous serving of rice. These foods break down quickly and send sugar levels soaring.

Dr Negalur explains that people who skip breakfast often snack late at night, which further destabilises glucose control and interferes with sleep, hunger signals, and metabolism.

3. What kind of breakfast helps support steady blood sugar?

The ideal breakfast is not heavy, just balanced.

A smart mix of protein + fibre + healthy fats keeps blood sugar steady.

Great options include:

Eggs with vegetables

Curd or Greek yoghurt topped with nuts and seeds

Multigrain roti with paneer

A fruit bowl paired with almonds or walnuts

Besan chilla, moong dal cheela, or oats with flaxseed

These foods release energy slowly, prevent mid-morning crashes, and reduce cravings.

4. Can eating breakfast elevate mood and improve concentration?

Yes, and often dramatically.

Your brain runs on glucose. Stable glucose means:

sharper focus

steadier mood

fewer cravings

less need for sugary tea or multiple coffees

People who eat breakfast typically report more energy, better attention span, and fewer irritability episodes.

5. What if mornings are rushed?

Dr Negalur says breakfast doesn’t need to be elaborate.

Even a 30-second option counts:

A banana with nuts

A peanut butter sandwich

A glass of milk with chia seeds

A protein-rich smoothie

The goal is simple: give your body something to start the day without forcing it to rely on emergency sugar release.

Skipping breakfast may feel harmless, but physiologically it’s anything but. Your body and brain depend on steady glucose to function smoothly, and the first meal of the day sets the tone. A small, balanced breakfast can stabilise energy, curb cravings, and protect long-term metabolic health, especially in a country where diabetes risk is already high.

Eating early isn’t a diet rule; it’s a daily form of self-care.

