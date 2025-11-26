Long screen hours may raise blood sugar: What experts say and simple habits to fix it Screens can quietly disrupt blood sugar by keeping the body inactive, slowing metabolism and affecting hunger cues. A diabetologist explains why long sitting, late scrolling and eating while distracted can raise glucose levels, and the simple routine changes that help.

New Delhi:

Screens have become part of almost every hour of our day, whether at work, during travel, while relaxing, or even before sleeping. While devices offer convenience, many people do not realise how strongly long screen hours can affect energy levels, hunger signals, and blood sugar balance.

How does too much screen time affect blood sugar?

According to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD- Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, in many cases, long hours in front of screens also mean long hours of sitting. When the body is inactive, muscles need less glucose, which can raise the risk of higher blood sugar levels. It also makes insulin less effective. People who sit for long periods might feel tired, snack frequently, and experience a slower metabolism, all of which make controlling glucose more difficult.

Does screen time influence eating habits, too?

Yes, it does. Eating while using screens, whether scrolling through meals or watching shows, disconnects the brain from the feelings of hunger and fullness. This often leads to overeating or cravings for high-carb snacks. Even using screens late at night can trigger the urge to snack, keeping blood sugar elevated when the body should be resting.

Can a reduction in screen time really help with better glucose control?

Cutting down on screen time encourages physical activity, improves sleep, and promotes more mindful eating—three factors that directly impact blood sugar. When people take short walks or stretching breaks during long periods of sitting, their muscles burn more glucose. Additionally, limiting screen time before bed helps manage hunger and energy hormones, resulting in steadier glucose levels the next day.

What are some easy changes people can make within a busy routine?

Small steps work well. Setting a reminder to stand up every 45 to 60 minutes can break up long stretches of sitting. Keeping devices away during meals makes eating more mindful and helps with portion sizes. Choosing a short walk, light stretching, or breathing exercises after using screens for a long time can help stabilise blood sugar.

Establishing a rule like "no screens one hour before bed" can improve sleep quality, which plays a significant role in overnight glucose control.

Is it about removing screens completely?

Not at all. The goal is balance. Screens can still be part of daily life, but when they do not dominate the routine, the body receives more exercise, better sleep, and healthier eating habits that, over time, support better control of blood sugar levels.

