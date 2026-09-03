Heyy Babyy 2 is in the works; Sajid Nadiadwala confirms sequel to Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's comedy

The much-loved 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy, starring Akshay Kumarm is getting a sequel. Heyy Babyy 2 is currently in the works, with producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirming that the upcoming film will be among three productions from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to be shot in Australia.

The development was announced on Thursday, September 3, when Australian Premier Chris Minns visited Sajid Nadiadwala's Mumbai office. The announcement also marks the return of the Heyy Babyy franchise to Australia, where the 2007 film was originally shot.

Heyy Babyy 2 in the works

The upcoming sequel is part of a three-film collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney-based TEMPLE. While details about the cast and storyline of Heyy Babyy 2 are yet to be revealed, the film will return to Australia for its shoot.

Heyy Baby 2 makers talk about the film's shoot

Speaking about the three-film collaboration, Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors, to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable. The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again. It was also our pleasure to host Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and engage in a meaningful conversation about our future productions specially now that there is a co-production treaty."

Chris Minns, who was in India from August 31 to September 3, visited the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office in Mumbai and interacted with the team. He also spoke about the production house's long association with Australia, including the shooting of the first Heyy Babyy.

“Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back. These are big productions that employ a lot of people, from local crews and creatives to businesses on the ground, while putting NSW in front of audiences right across India. We’ve got incredible locations, world-class crews and a strong Indian community. We want to make NSW an easy choice for Indian filmmakers looking to shoot their next big production," he said

Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma, who has been associated with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's plans in Sydney and headed the first shoot of Heyy Babyy, also welcomed the development. "Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever, they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working. It is a delight to be working with them again at a time when the Co-production Treaty is providing substantial benefits for Australian-Indian co-productions," he shared.

The original Heyy Babyy, which released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Vidya Balan. The film went on to become one of the popular comedies of its time.

Also read:

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for 'Samuk', Vipul Amrutlal Shah's alien action thriller