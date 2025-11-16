18% of young adults in India already have diabetes; doctor explains why New data shows diabetes is hitting India’s young adults earlier than ever, with 18% already diagnosed and nearly 25% in the prediabetic range. Experts explain why youth are more vulnerable today, the role of lifestyle and genetics, and how early action can prevent long-term complications.

New Delhi:

For years, diabetes was seen as something that arrived quietly in middle age, a lifestyle disease that crept in after decades of sugar, stress and slowing metabolism. But across urban India, that old belief is collapsing. More young adults in their 20s and 30s are walking into clinics with blood sugar levels that once belonged to older generations. Their lives are fast, their careers demanding, and their bodies are quietly paying the price.

New diagnostic trends reveal a truth many families aren’t ready for: India’s youth aren’t just at risk, they’re already living with early-onset diabetes. It’s a shift powered by lifestyle, stress, urban eating patterns, and long hours spent sitting. And as experts warn, the long-term cost of getting diabetes young is far more serious than most people realise.

How young India is getting diabetes earlier and why it matters

According to Dr Sujay Prasad, Chief Medical Director at Neuberg Diagnostics, their two-year nationwide analysis found that 18% of people aged just 18–40 are already diabetic. That’s nearly one in five young adults. He adds that “about a quarter of the tested population is prediabetic,” signalling a rapid loss of metabolic balance across regions.

The South, West and Central zones show the highest incidence, close to 43%, almost double the North. These aren’t marginal increases; they reflect a lifestyle epidemic taking root.

Interestingly, the Neuberg data also debunks a long-standing assumption. Many believed diabetes cases spiked after COVID-19, but Dr Prasad notes:

“The incidence has remained almost the same before and after the pandemic — what has increased is testing.”

Meaning: we’re finally beginning to see the real numbers.

Why young adults are more vulnerable now

Dr Sanjay Agarwal, HOD – Diabetes & Metabolic Diseases at Sahyadri Hospitals, explains that urban lifestyles are accelerating diabetes earlier than ever:

Long sedentary work hours

High intake of processed foods

Sugary drinks and late-night snacking

Chronic stress

Erratic sleep cycles

Type-2 diabetes, he says, develops because the body becomes resistant to insulin:

“The body makes insulin but cannot use it well, so sugar builds up in the blood.”

For young adults, the biggest worry is time. Someone diagnosed at 28 may live with the disease for decades, increasing the risk of:

early heart disease

kidney damage

nerve complications

vision problems

These complications don’t wait until old age anymore.

Is genetics making things worse for Indians?

Unfortunately, yes. South Asians develop diabetes at a lower body weight compared to Western populations.

So even “lean-looking” young adults aren't protected. Belly fat, chronic stress and poor sleep quietly push them into prediabetes long before symptoms appear.

What young adults can do, starting now

Doctors recommend the basics, but done consistently:

Annual HbA1c checks (especially if diabetes runs in the family)

More whole grains, vegetables and protein over processed carbs

30–45 minutes of movement daily

Cutting sugary beverages completely

Better sleep hygiene

Regular stress management through yoga, walks, or mindfulness

Workplaces are also stepping in with health screenings and corporate wellness programs — and experts hope this nudges young adults to monitor their numbers early.

Diabetes isn’t waiting for middle age anymore. It’s hitting India’s young professionals, students and early-career adults with surprising speed. The shift is real, and the window for prevention is much earlier than most realise.

But awareness is power — and the earlier young adults understand their risk, the easier it becomes to halt the slide from prediabetes to full-blown disease. As Dr Prasad warns, India is heading toward a metabolic crisis unless the youth act now.