The Kerala Story 2 gets green light as Kerala High Court lifts stay, clears release

New Delhi:

The Kerala High Court division bench overturns single judge's 15-day interim stay The Kerala High Court division bench on Friday set aside the interim order of the single judge staying the release of The Kerala Story 2 for 15 days, paving the way for the film’s release as scheduled today.

The division bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan passed the order after hearing the matter at length through the evening. On Thursday, the single judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, in the writ petitions filed by Sreedev Namboodiri and Freddy V. Francis, stayed the release of the film for 15 days until the petitioners were heard by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on their pending representation.