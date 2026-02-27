The Kerala Story 2: Booking platform lists film amid HC's stay order

New Delhi:

The Hindi drama film The Kerala Story 2, which has recently been in the news for its portrayal of alleged forced conversions in the state, ran into legal trouble on Thursday, February 26, 2026, when the Kerala High Court stayed its release for 15 days.

After hearing a petition challenging the order, the Division Bench directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the film again. For the unversed, the movie was scheduled for release on Friday, February 27, 2026. However, viewers were left confused as tickets were still available on online booking platform (at the time of writing).

Booking platform lists 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' amid HC's stay order

Tickets for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond are available on the booking platform BookMyShow. Shows are open for booking in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh, among others. Take a look at the screenshots of 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' tickets on BookMyShow.

Tickets of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond are available on ticket booking platform.

According to Live Law, petitioners are approaching the Kerala High Court seeking contempt action against the producer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, claiming that tickets are still being sold online despite the court’s stay on the film's release. The counsels requested permission before Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas to file the contempt petitions. The Division Bench is scheduled to announce its order on the appeals today, February 27, 2026.

This is a developing story.

