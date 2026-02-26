The Kerala Story 2 controversy: Division bench overturns single Judge's order; directs CBFC to re-examine

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding the film The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is currently in court. Its release is in jeopardy. An interim stay was imposed on its release on Thursday. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while delivering his order on two petitions challenging the film's release, said, 'Prima facie, it appears that the Censor Board did not act thoughtfully in granting the film a certificate.' The Division Bench heard the petition challenging the single judge's order.

The High Court looked into the previous move by the Censor Board, which had allowed the screening of the movie. Later, the High Court ordered the Censor Board to carefully review the controversial scenes in the movie, file a report, and stay the release of the movie until then.

What did the Division Bench say?

The Kerala High Court directed the Censor Board to re-examine The Kerala Story 2 and make a decision. This action was taken following a complaint alleging that the film contained hate-fueled content. A division bench of Justices VG Arun and PP Haneefa issued the order. The High Court intervened on a petition alleging that the film contained scenes that spread hatred and could destroy communal harmony.

The censor board should re-examine: Division bench

The producers approached the division bench after a single judge of the Kerala High Court banned the film on Thursday. The division bench heard the producers' appeal against the single judge's order. During the hearing, the court examined the Censor Board's earlier action, which had allowed the film to be screened. Following this, the court ordered the board to conduct a detailed investigation into the controversial portions of the film, submit a report, and halt its release until then.

The Censor Board is required to re-examine the movie and determine whether the statements made in the movie are insulting to a particular community.

