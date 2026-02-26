Advertisement
  3. The Kerala Story 2 controversy: Kerala High Court halts film's release, questions CBFC's certification process

The Kerala Story 2 controversy: Kerala High Court halts film's release, questions CBFC's certification process

Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The Kerala High Court stayed the release of The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond, citing prima facie non-application of mind by the CBFC. The film was scheduled to release on February 27.

Kerala High Court grants interim stay on The Kerala Story 2
Kerala High Court grants interim stay on The Kerala Story 2 Image Source : Instagram/Sunshine Productions
New Delhi:

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 26, granted an interim stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2, noting that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie, as per PTI.

The order was passed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while hearing two pleas that challenged the release of the film. The film had been scheduled to release on February 27.

In its order, the court also observed that the guidelines meant to ensure a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been followed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

This is a developing story.

The Kerala Story 2
