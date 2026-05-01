Amit Shah announces major Ladakh dairy expansion; 50k-litre per day plant to be set up in Leh

Leh:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday revealed an expansive roadmap to transform the dairy ecosystem in the Union Territory of Ladakh, announcing a large-scale processing facility, new breeding centres and long-term plans to dramatically raise livestock numbers. He said the initiative aims to secure a steady income for farmers in Leh and Kargil, while building a stronger dairy backbone for the high-altitude region.

Extending Buddha Purnima greetings, the Shah said that the government is preparing to set up a modern dairy plant in Leh with a daily processing capacity of 50,000 litres at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. He also noted that the region's infrastructure is being strengthened to support sustainable livelihoods, adding that cattle breeding centres worth around Rs 4 crore each will be established in Leh and Kargil to introduce high-yielding breeds suited for the cold desert climate.

Push to triple livestock numbers

Shah said nearly 500 improved cattle would be inducted every year, with a long-term plan to almost triple the livestock population in the next decade. He stressed that the challenging climatic conditions make research crucial to ensure newly introduced livestock can adapt to low oxygen levels and extreme temperatures. According to him, the expansion of livestock over time will deliver significant benefits to local dairy farmers.

Expanding cooperatives and milk procurement

Following its integration with the National Dairy Development Board, the Ladakh Milk Federation has grown its presence to 28 villages. Shah said the network must eventually reach at least 85 per cent of viable villages to guarantee stable earnings for livestock owners. Daily milk procurement, which currently stands at about 6,000 litres, is expected to scale to 21,000 litres through expanded processing capacity and stronger institutional tie-ups.

The minister emphasised that agreements with major consumers like the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which together have nearly 18,000 personnel in the region, will secure a reliable market for dairy products. He also underscored the importance of upgrading the plant capacity from 5 TLPD to 10 TLPD to meet growing demand.

New Kargil dairy plant and women's empowerment

Shah announced that the foundation has been laid for a 10,000-litre-per-day dairy processing plant in Kargil, costing Rs 25 crore, which he said will strengthen the dairy chain even at high altitudes. He congratulated local women for their active role in dairy cooperatives and pointed out that the existing milk union is already producing around 500 kg of paneer and 1,000 kg of curd daily. Modernisation efforts will further improve efficiency, he added.

Technology-driven quality control

The launch of mobile milk testing units and a digital Automated Milk Collection System is set to enhance transparency and improve quality checks across the region. Shah urged the Ladakh administration to tap the potential of every suitable village and promote cooperative-driven growth in allied sectors such as honey production and organic farming.

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