‘Matter of time’: Ambati Rayudu opens up on star batter’s potential inclusion in India squad

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England in a multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will meet across five T20I matches and three ODIs and will hope to put in their best performances in hopes of clinching the series. The Men in Blue will be coming into the series on the back of subpar results.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team lost a two-game series against Ireland, which sent shockwaves across world cricket as Ireland beat the current T20 world champions. With many asking questions of the side, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu gave his take as well.

While talking about the potential changes in the side, Rayudu talked about star batter Rajat Patidar. After winning back-to-back IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajat Patidar has become one of the leading contenders to reach the Indian team.

"I don't think he is being overlooked. It is impossible to keep a talent like that away. I just think it is a matter of time. There is a spot that is not there for him in the Indian side. I don't think he needs to prove anything in India A. He is a fantastic player who deserves an India cap. Because there is not an opening, I think that is why he is left out. But whenever that happens, I am sure he will be the first name on the sheet," Ambati Rayudu was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

India to take on England on July 1

Speaking of the Indian team’s schedule, the Men in Blue will be kicking off their series against England with five T20Is. The first T20I of the series will be held at Chester-le-Street on July 1. Coming on the back of an embarrassing loss against Ireland across two T20Is, India will be looking to improve.

However, taking on England in their home turf will be no easy task, and it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue will fare in the upcoming matches against England. As for England, the side will hope for some good performances as well after their Test series defeat against New Zealand.

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