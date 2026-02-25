Running, yoga or gym? Choosing the right exercise if you have joint pain

New Delhi:

A universal problem that affects people of all generations, regardless of their demographics, is joint pain, scientifically known as arthralgia. It can happen to any individual due to their underlying health issues, including arthritis, obesity, inflammation, athletic injuries, overuse, and even a bad lifestyle. The scope of the pain may vary from person to person, depending on the quality of life, and can gradually affect daily life activities, even simple activities such as going to the bathroom.

Age also plays a contributing role in joint pain issues, as the protective cartilage that safeguards the ends of bones eventually decreases and lowers the body’s water retention, which further lessens its ability to endure shock and makes it more restricted. With joint pain currently affecting one in two Indians, orthopaedics emphasise that the 40s represent a high-risk period due to hormonal shifts and reduced strength; however, regular exercise and cardiovascular activity can significantly mitigate these risks.

According to Dr Simon Thomas, Senior Director, Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, regular exercise or moderate to high cardiovascular activity can reduce joint pain and improve overall movement by increasing the range of motion in your joints. However, it is essential to choose exercises that are low-impact and do not put intense pressure on your joints. Persons affected by joint pain-related issues should avoid high-intensity exercises/workouts such as High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

Running and joint pain

It is a popular myth that running alleviates joint pain. However, contrary to the popular myth, recreational running, primarily done by non-athletes for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, reinforces the joints and protects against osteoarthritis in later life. Moderate running actually supports the joints as it strengthens them, enhances cartilage health, and reduces body mass index.

However, joint pain can occur due to excessive running when it is performed without proper body conditioning or when done with the wrong technique, and the most significant risk factors for developing hip or knee arthritis were age, BMI, previous injury or surgery, and family history.

Therefore, it is essential, especially for beginners, to strengthen muscles around the knee, such as quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, to build a strong foundation for running. Adding dynamic and static stretches to your running routine can prevent you from any kind of joint pain.

Yoga and joint pain

Low-impact exercises such as yoga are very good for people diagnosed with severe joint pain, especially for people who are in their early or mid-40s. Yoga is an ancient practice that comes in several distinctive forms, such as Ashtanga, Vinyasa, and Hatha, and includes diverse postures, breathing practices, and mindful meditation.

Studies have shown that individuals diagnosed with several types of joint pain who practised yoga witnessed reduced levels of arthralgia and tremendous improvement in joint flexibility and overall body mobility. Asanas such as forward fold, warrior one, two, and three, variations of bridge pose, and bound angle pose, among others, have proven to offer comfort to people with joint pain ailments.

Gym and joint pain

While the gym is tremendous for building resistance training and eventually stronger and healthier muscles, people often indulge in poor exercise forms, overtraining, or hurriedly increasing weight training without understanding how much the body can actually lift. Individuals identified with joint pain due to bad postures or overuse should avoid the gym and not strain the affected body parts.

A smart approach to this ailment is adding regular warm-ups, especially warming up the legs, before your workout, combined with mindful strength training. Additionally, it is recommended to train the body four times a week and listen to it when it demands rest and comfort.

Take Away

Joint pain can affect several aspects of life. It can transpire from a mild pain to a chronic illness if not handled with utmost care. Once it starts to trace roots in the body, it is important to rectify its origin. For minor ailments, use tension releasers such as soft lacrosse, tennis balls, or foam rollers.

However, individuals diagnosed with severe joint pain should avoid any such usage and practice mindful low-impact exercises such as Yoga. In cases of severe pain, individuals must seek professional medical help, especially if they experience early signs such as instant swelling, red rashes, fever, or a sudden limitation in joint movement.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

