WI vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play in T20 World Cup?

The Super Eights match between West Indies and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will surely be tuned in by the Indian fans. The fans will cheer for the Proteas as a win for the Aiden Markram-led side will keep the hosts alive for a spot in the semi-final, while if West Indies win, the permutations and combinations might not favour India. However, they will still be in contention.

Notably, West Indies have been one of the most dominating teams in the ongoing season. Shimron Hetmyer has been a force to reckon with, smacking 219 runs in five matches at a blistering strike rate of 185.59. Shai Hope and Rovman Powell have done well in a couple of games, as West Indies look forward to carrying the momentum. When it comes to the bowling unit, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein stunned Zimbabwe in the last match, claiming four and three wickets each, respectively.

For South Africa, their biggest plus point is playing on a known surface. They have been based in Ahmedabad for four out of the games this season, which is a major benefit, especially when the other teams have been travelling all around the country and even in Sri Lanka. They are very well accustomed to the conditions now and it will certainly play a part in the game against West Indies.

When it comes to the performances, South Africa have been blessed with multiple match-winners. In the game against India, David Miller stood tall, scoring 63 runs, while Markram was the man in form in the heavyweight clash against New Zealand. From the bowling point of view, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have been spectacular, to say the least. They would only hope for Quinton de Kock to get some runs and Tristan Stubbs to carry on with the momentum he found in the India game.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium will favour the batters. It will be played on a red-soil surface, so a high-scoring game is expected. The ball is expected to come faster to the bat, which the players could like. Since it’s an afternoon game, dew won’t play a part. Both teams could be tempted to bat first but batting under the lights could be a better option. Anything over 190 runs can be considered a good total.

