Can weather changes cause back pain flare-ups? Orthopaedic expert explains

Often, old folks say things like, "My back is aching, it is going to rain soon!" While most of us don't think twice about such claims, is there a medical side to this story? It may seem like an old wives’ tale that has been passed down from generation to generation, but it is actually true, according to doctors.

Weather patterns may not be the direct cause of back pain, but they can affect how muscles, joints, and habits react. According to orthopaedic specialists, weather patterns tend to reveal weaknesses in posture, muscle strength, or injuries that may not have been noticed during warmer months.

Dr Sana Ahmad Sayyad, Orthopaedic Specialist at Sayyad’s Orthopaedic Clinic in Pune, says, “Weather conditions do not cause back pain by themselves. But cold weather, humidity, and less activity may exacerbate existing spinal problems or stiffness.” Here’s why your back may feel worse when the weather changes.

Why does cold weather make muscles feel stiff?

Muscle stiffness is one of the reasons why people feel so uncomfortable in cold weather. When the body cools down, the muscles automatically contract to conserve body heat. This makes the body less flexible and also puts pressure on the spine, especially in people who have weak abdominal muscles or people who have had back injuries in the past.

“Cold weather can decrease blood flow slightly, making joints feel less mobile and giving a sensation of heaviness in the back,” says Dr Sayyad.

Stiffness in the morning, problems bending, or pain in the back after prolonged sitting are common complaints during the winter months.

Rainy weather and humidity can worsen discomfort.

Another major factor is lifestyle change

Rainy days often mean spending more time indoors, less walking, and prolonged sitting. “Reduced physical movement is one of the main reasons back pain worsens during rainy seasons,” Dr Sayyad explains. “People sit longer, avoid exercise, and unknowingly strain their spine.”

Lifestyle habits matter more than the weather

Doctors emphasise that inactivity plays a larger role than temperature or rain.

Working from home, binge-watching shows, or sitting curled up for hours without movement can weaken back muscles and increase pressure on spinal discs. Simple ways to prevent seasonal back pain flare-ups:

Experts recommend focusing on daily habits rather than blaming the weather.

Keeping the body warm during colder months helps muscles stay relaxed. Gentle stretching exercises at home can improve flexibility and prevent stiffness.

Maintaining correct sitting posture and avoiding long, uninterrupted sitting periods are equally important.

Dr Sayyad advises, “Regular stretching, moderate indoor activity, and sleeping on a firm mattress can significantly reduce discomfort."

When should you see a doctor?

Stiffness during seasonal changes is common. However, pain that persists or is severe should not be overlooked. Pain accompanied by numbness, leg weakness, or walking difficulties could be an indication of nerve problems and should be checked by a doctor.

The weather could be affecting how your body feels, but back pain that persists is a sign that something more serious requires attention.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet