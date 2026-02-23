Ranveer Singh gets no immediate relief from Karnataka HC in Kantara 'daiva' mimicry controversy

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh moved the Karnataka High Court to quash a criminal case that has been registered against him for his recent comments and act of imitating the daiva representation in the film Kantara. The case was registered after objections were raised against his comments, which were deemed to be inappropriate.

However, Singh has received no immediate relief in a case of hurting religious sentiments. The Karnataka High Court refused to grant him an urgent hearing on his petition seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him. The case was filed following the controversy surrounding his recent comments and imitation of Kantara Daiva.

Appreciation was wrongly given a criminal angle: Ranveer Singh

A petition was filed on behalf of Ranveer Singh before a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna, in which he stated that his genuine praise of Rishabh Shetty's performance and characterisation in the film has been wrongly given a criminal angle. The defense asserted that the actor is under undue pressure, given that the police have already issued two notices regarding his statement.

Next hearing is on February 24, 2025

During the proceedings, the High Court took a firm stance when the actor's legal team requested an urgent hearing. Justice Nagaprasanna questioned the need for such special treatment, explicitly asking the lawyer whether the investigation should be expedited simply because the petitioner is a Bollywood star, or whether the court would be expected to act more quickly for a Hollywood actor.

Despite the defense's appeal for a hearing today, the High Court maintained its standard procedural timeline, and the official hearing on Ranveer Singh's petition has been scheduled for tomorrow.

