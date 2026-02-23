BAFTA 2026 In Memoriam: Dharmendra remembered among global cinema icons

New Delhi:

The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards featured a quiet, emotional moment on Sunday night as it paid tribute to Dharmendra during its In Memoriam segment. The veteran actor, who died in November last year, was honoured alongside global cinema figures, marking a brief but meaningful acknowledgement of his legacy.

Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony paused to look back at the artists the industry lost over the past year. Though the tribute did not linger too long, it was enough to register.

Dharmendra remembered at BAFTA 2026

British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware took to the stage last night and sang an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's The Way We Were as she paid tribute to figures from the world of film who passed away over the last year.

The performance played over a video montage, bringing together names from across generations and industries. The In Memoriam segment remembered icons such as Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Terence Stamp, Robert Duvall, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Lalo Schifrin, Michael Madsen and Val Kilmer. Indian actor Dharmendra was also mentioned in the tribute.

At the same time, the segment also drew criticism online. Many global fans pointed out that Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek were missing from the tribute.

Dharmendra passed away in November 2025

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his house in Mumbai. He was 89. The actor had been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the month after a health scare and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai the same day.

He is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, along with six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol. His last film was Ikkis, which was a posthumous release.

