How long should diabetic patients walk every day? Know the correct way and time

Diabetes is a disease in which the blood sugar level of the body becomes uncontrolled. Along with medicines and diet, regular physical activity is also very important to keep them under control. Walking is one of the simplest and most effective exercises for diabetic patients. But it is very important to do it at the right time and in the right way so that you can get its full benefits.

How long should diabetic patients walk every day?

Diabetic patients are advised to do a brisk walk for at least 30 to 45 minutes every day. This walking can be done at once, or it can also be divided into three parts of 10 minutes each. Walking at least 5 days a week is considered ideal. Walking not only controls blood sugar but also increases insulin sensitivity and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

What is the right time for walking?

Walking after meals is especially beneficial for diabetic patients. Especially after dinner, a light walk of 15 to 30 minutes helps in preventing the blood sugar level from rising rapidly. One should go out for a walk at least 30 minutes after a meal, not immediately after a meal. Walking on an empty stomach in the morning can also be beneficial, but caution is necessary in this. If you take insulin or the blood sugar level is already low, then it is advisable to have a light breakfast before a morning walk.

What is the correct way of walking?

Brisk walk means a gait in which you walk at a faster pace than normal, but without running. While walking, keep your back straight, move your hands normally and keep your breathing rate balanced. Shoes should be comfortable and supportive during walking so that there is no pressure on the feet.

Walking is a simple but effective way to control diabetes. Walking at the right time, regularly and with the right technique helps control your blood sugar and improves your overall health.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

