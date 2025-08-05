How to make ORS at home: Doctor-approved remedy to prevent dehydration Dehydration can strike anytime. This easy homemade ORS, recommended by a doctor, helps you stay safe using just sugar, salt, and water.

New Delhi:

Dehydration is a widespread problem that occurs when the body quickly loses both fluids and vital salts. Dehydration can happen to anybody, at any time of season, and can cause weakness and dizziness and, in very severe cases, can be life-threatening.

Thus, keeping the body hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health in both children and adults. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) plays an important role in restoring the same.

According to Dr Teena Thomas, MBBS, DGO, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Bengaluru-Brookefield, ORS is a combination of sugar, salt, and water that assists the body in absorbing fluids better.

Although ORS packets are found in any pharmacy, it's important to know how to prepare a safe and effective homemade alternative, as it can be a lifesaver in times of crisis.

Ingredients needed to prepare ORS at home

1 litre of filtered or boiled and cooled clean drinking water

6 teaspoons of sugar

½ level teaspoon salt

Clean, sterilised vessel and any utensil for mixing the solution

Step-by-step: How to make ORS solution

In a clean vessel, mix the sugar and salt in the water. Stir thoroughly until it is all dissolved. The solution should be a little sweet, not too sugary or salty. Getting the ratios right is important, as too much sugar or salt can be dangerous.

Dos and don’ts while giving ORS

Use clean water and utensils for preparing the mixture.

Do not add lemon, soda, or other ingredients: only sugar, salt, and water

Throw away ORS solutions older than 24 hours.

Consult a doctor immediately if, even after administering ORS, the individual’s health still appears to worsen.

Administer the ORS in small sips frequently, especially after each loose motion or vomiting, to help the body steadily absorb fluids and salts without overwhelming the stomach.

