I stopped drinking tea first thing in the morning; this is how my body reacted I quit morning tea for just a week and my body reacted in ways I didn’t expect. Better focus, fewer cravings, and more mindful mornings.

For as long as I can remember, mornings began with tea. Strong, milky, and sweet...That one cup was more than just a drink; it was a ritual. But then, I questioned whether it was actually helping me or holding me back.

So, I decided to do something drastic: I quit tea for a week. No green tea, no chai, not even a sip. What followed surprised me more than I expected.

Why I chose to stop drinking tea in the morning

It started with a feeling, that slight dependency I couldn’t ignore. My body wouldn’t truly “wake up” without tea. Some days, I had a headache if I skipped it. Others, I noticed sugar cravings creeping in mid-morning. I realised that something meant to give me energy was actually controlling my energy.

On top of that, I’d read a few studies on how tea on an empty stomach might affect iron absorption or digestion. I was curious: what would my mornings feel like without it?

Day-by-day summary: What I observed

Days 1–2: Headaches and brain fog

To be honest, the initial two days were the most challenging! I woke up feeling lethargic, and around mid-morning, I developed a dull headache. Nothing bad, just enough to put me off.

Days 3–4: Mild irritability and improved digestion

By Day 3, the headaches had dissipated, but I was a bit more cranky. Oddly, I also experienced reduced bloating after breakfast. My digestion was a little easier. It seemed as though my gut had more space to function without being shocked by a hot drink.

Days 5–6: Decreased cravings and more stable energy

These were the days when things started to change. I did not have the mid-morning sugar crash. I wasn't preoccupied with snacks or another cup all the time. My energy was more stable, and I began grabbing for fruit or plain water more naturally.

Day 7: Better focus and clearer skin

By the final day, I could see something surprising: my skin was less oily. Even my concentration was better; I wasn't interrupted by tea breaks or sugar crashes anymore. I felt more in charge of my morning.

The unexpected benefits I experienced:

No more dependency headaches

That “ugh, I didn’t have my chai” headache? Gone. I woke up and functioned, no drama.

More mindful mornings

Without the automatic tea routine, I became more present. I spent those extra ten minutes journaling or stretching.

Better hydration

Tea (especially with milk) often made me feel heavy. Replacing it with water helped me feel lighter and more hydrated from the get-go.

Improved digestion and appetite

With tea out of the way, my body felt more in tune with hunger cues. Breakfast tasted better, too!

Would I go back to morning tea?

Honestly? Maybe, but not daily. I still love tea. But I now know I don’t need it to function or feel grounded. That knowledge is empowering.

I’ll probably have a cup every now and then, especially during cold mornings or long chats with family. But not as a reflex. Not as a crutch.

Expert take: Is quitting morning tea right for everyone?

Interestingly, science does back some of these personal observations. According to a detailed review by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), tea has a complex relationship with hydration and nutrient absorption.

While tea has helpful antioxidants, like catechins and polyphenols, the NIH points out that some compounds in tea may lower the absorption of non-heme iron, especially when taken with meals. For people with borderline or low iron levels, this could lead to deficiencies if not watched closely.

Thinking of skipping your chai tomorrow morning? Start small, observe your body, and see what it tells you. You might just uncover a new version of you.