Want a stronger heart? Add these six heart-healthy foods to your daily diet From omega-3-rich salmon to antioxidant-packed blueberries, these six foods may support healthier cholesterol, steady blood pressure and better heart function when included in everyday meals.

New Delhi:

If you want to keep your heart strong, supplements like omega-3s can definitely help, but the significant changes often come from the food you eat every day. Many common foods are full of nutrients that help lower cholesterol, calm inflammation, and support better heart function.

Dr Kunal Sood recently highlighted six such foods that are really good for your heart. In a video posted on his Instagram account, he detailed how these foods work inside the body to protect the heart.

Six heart-friendly foods to add to your daily meals

1. Salmon

Fatty fish, like salmon, are rich in heart-friendly omega-3 fats. Salmon provides EPA and DHA, which help lower triglycerides, keep heart rhythm steady, improve the lining of blood vessels, and even reduce the chances of cardiovascular events when eaten regularly. These omega-3s are also said to blend into heart cell membranes and support healthier electrical activity.

2. Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants called polyphenols. These nutrients have been associated with improved LDL cholesterol, reduced oxidative stress, and healthy blood vessels. Similarly, increasing the intake of olive oil has been related to lower heart disease and even reduced mortality, especially when it supplants saturated fats.

3. Avocados

Avocados are naturally packed with oleic acid, fibre, potassium, folate, and vitamin E. These nutrients are said to support healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

4. Walnuts

Consuming walnuts on a regular basis can also help maintain heart health. Walnuts contain plant-based omega-3s, polyunsaturated fats, and antioxidants. Diets rich in walnuts lower total and LDL cholesterol and improve blood vessel function.

5. Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants. The anthocyanins and polyphenols present in blueberries are said to improve blood vessel health, and reduce oxidative stress. It can also prove to be effective in lowering blood pressure.

6. Dark Leafy Greens

Dark leafy greens are rich in natural nitrates that help in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Packed with vitamin K, folate, potassium, and antioxidants, they shield your heart against potential risks.

They say health starts on your plate. Once you become conscious of what's on your plate, half the battle is won. So, without any further delay, start including these healthy foods in your diet for a happy heart.