Follow Kareena Kapoor Khan's daily diet and fitness plan to get a well-toned body like her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RUJUTA.DIWEKAR Kareena Kapoor Khan fitness regime

Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body performs. Keeping this in mind, supplementing it with a healthy and nutritious diet is the key. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood and everyone dreams to have a physique like her. So if you wonder what does she eat through out the day and what is her workout regime like then here's a good news for you. Celebrity nutrionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared the details of Kareena's meal plans and exercise schedule on her social media handle. Take a look:

Meal One - Soaked badams / Banana

9-10 am

Meal Two - Dahi rice & papad OR roti paneer sabzi & dal

12 pm

Meal Three - small bowl of papaya OR handful of peanuts OR piece of cheese OR some makhana

2-3 pm

Meal Four - Mango milkshake OR bowl of litchi OR some chivda

5-6 pm

Meal Five - Veg pulao & raita OR. Palak or pudina roti with boondi raita OR. Dal rice & sabzi

8 pm

Bedtime - Haldi milk with little nutmeg

If hungry in bed - fresh fruit, curd with raisins or cashews, Nimbu sherbet, Nariyal pani, Chaas with kalanamak & hing

Weekly workout

Day 1 - 20 mins treadmill, focus on speed

Day 2 - Yoga routine

Day 3 - Break

Day 4 - Home strength training workout

Day 5 - 40 mins on treadmill, focus on staying on steady speed

Day 6 - Restorative yoga postures or Core workout

Day 7 - Break

With inputs from IANS.