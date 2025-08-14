6 dinner mistakes that can ruin your sleep and slow your metabolism Your dinner routine could be harming your sleep and metabolism. Avoid these 6 common mistakes for better rest and improved health.

New Delhi:

With conversations around meals and meal timings growing, people have become interested about dinners. From what is the best time to eat dinner to the best foods to eat for dinner, the list can be pretty long. While it is a good thing that people are becoming conscious about their meals and timings, it is also important to understand that there’s no size that fits all. Hence, it is crucial that you understand that you will have to make your own tweaks to make the routine work for you.

However, there are certain mistakes that apply to all. Making these mistakes can affect your health, which also includes your sleep and metabolism. Read on to know the dinner mistakes that you shouldn’t be making as it can harm your sleep and metabolism.

Dinner mistakes you shouldn’t make

Eating Too Late at Night: Having dinner right before bed doesn’t give your body enough time to digest. This can lead to acid reflux, bloating and discomfort; thereby, making it harder for you to fall asleep. Overeating at Dinner: Heavy meals can overload your digestive system, which causes it to work overtime when it should be winding down. This can slow metabolism overnight and cause restless sleep due to discomfort. Caffeine or Chocolate: Coffee, tea, cola and even dark chocolate has caffeine, which can stay in your system for up to 6–8 hours. Consuming these in the evening delays melatonin release and can keep you awake late at night. Too Much Alcohol: While alcohol may make you feel drowsy, it reduces your REM sleep quality and increases nighttime awakenings. It also dehydrates the body, disrupts hormone balance and slows fat metabolism. Not Staying Hydrated: Skipping water earlier in the day and drinking too much right before bed can lead to frequent bathroom trips at night. Dehydration, on the other hand, can also slow metabolism, reduce fat-burning efficiency and also cause muscle cramps during sleep. Skipping Protein: A dinner that lacks in protein (fish, chicken, lentils, tofu) can make you hungry later. This will tempt you to snack at night. Protein helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, supporting muscle repair during sleep and improving metabolism.

ALSO READ: 10 healthy late-night snacks that won’t ruin your sleep