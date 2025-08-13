10 healthy late-night snacks that won’t ruin your sleep late-night healthy snacks will satisfy your hunger without guilt. They have protein in them and also help you sleep better. Also, choosing the right snacks can curb your cravings. Check out some healthy late-night snacks that won’t ruin your sleep.

Late-night cravings are a common struggle faced by most people. This usually happens when you’re trying to wind down after the day. You feel like eating something that tastes amazing and you end up eating high-calorie foods such as chips, cookies, desserts and more. However, instead of reaching for sugary or greasy snacks that can disrupt your sleep, choose healthy late-night snacks.

These healthy snacks will satisfy your hunger without guilt. They have protein in them and also help you sleep better. Also, choosing the right snacks can curb your cravings, thereby, keeping you light as well as satisfied till morning. Here, check out some healthy late-night snacks that won’t ruin your sleep.

Healthy snacks for late-night cravings

Bananas with Almond Butter: Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, which help relax muscles. Almond butter gives you healthy fats and protein, thereby, keeping you full without spiking blood sugar. Together they can help to improve your sleep quality.

Greek Yoghurt with Berries: Greek yoghurt gives you protein and calcium, both of which are important for muscle repair and relaxation. Berries, on the other hand, are a good source of natural sugar and antioxidants. This snack is light yet helps to satisfy your late-night craving.

Whole Grain Crackers with Cheese: Whole grains give you complex carbs that help in serotonin production. Cheese has tryptophan, which is an amino acid that's linked to better sleep. A small portion of this snack can help with your late-night cravings without making you feel heavy.

Oatmeal with Warm Milk: Oats have melatonin and complex carbs for slow energy release. Warm milk has tryptophan which helps you to sleep. This snack is good as it helps to calm the body before bed.

Cherries or Cherry Juice: Cherries are a natural source of melatonin, which helps regulate the sleep cycle. They are light, hydrating and refreshing without adding too many calories.

Herbal Tea with Honey: Herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint helps to relax the nervous system. A small amount of honey can lead to melatonin release in the brain.

Cottage Cheese with Pineapple: Cottage cheese is high in casein protein which is digested slowly in the body. Pineapple is naturally sweet and can boost melatonin levels.

Air-Popped Popcorn: Popcorn is a whole grain, which gives you fibre and helps you stay full for longer. When air-popped and lightly seasoned, it's low in calories and can be healthy.

Sliced Apples with Peanut Butter: Apples have fibre and are good for hydration and digestion. Peanut butter gives you healthy fats that also keeps you full. This combination balances sweetness with satiety.

Avocado on Whole Grain Toast: Avocado gives you magnesium and healthy fats that helps with muscle relaxation. Whole grain toast helps in serotonin production for better sleep. You can also sprinkle seeds as it adds crunch and nutrients.

